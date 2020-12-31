Weather Forecast in Delhi: Minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung observatory

Yesterday, IMD said that Delhi registered the lowest minimum temperature of the season at 3.5 degrees Celsius.

As per the latest report, the minimum temperature reported at the Safdarjung observatory, which is recognized as the official marker for the city, fell to 3.5 degrees Celsius. “On Thursday, the minimum temperature is expected to go down to around 3 degrees Celsius. From Friday, however, the temperature will start increasing,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting center.

He added, “A fresh western disturbance is likely to hit the western Himalayan region around January 4, which may bring light rains and thundershowers to the plains, including Delhi. This will be an active western disturbance and along with light rain the temperature will rise.” VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring and research center said, “For the next two days, the AQI is expected to remain in the very poor zone. But from Saturday, with the impact of an active western disturbance passing over Delhi, the air quality will show a significant improvement.”