Theatres in the state will reopen from January 5. Know more details

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that cinema theaters in the state will be reopened from January 5. The CM said that the Covid norms should be strictly adhered to and action would be taken against those who did not comply. Festivals associated with places of worship and related events will be allowed from January 5th. The Chief Minister also announced ten events in the New Year.

Government services for the elderly and the disabled will be provided at home. Mustering, relief fund application, pension, and essential medicines will be delivered to the house. Special program for poor students to interact with international experts. More school counselors to reduce suicidal tendencies in children. Plan to provide nutrition to children and adolescents. Scholarship of one lakh rupees for one thousand students. The scholarship is for those whose family annual income is less than two and a half lakh rupees. Beneficiaries will be decided on the basis of marks and grades.

