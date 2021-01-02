Lakhs lost in online rummy; Young man commits suicide in Thiruvananthapuram….

Thiruvananthapuram: A young man who lost money in online rummy committed suicide. Vineeth (28), a contract employee of ISRO and a native of Thiruvananthapuram Kuttichal, died on the spot. Vineeth was found hanging near his house on December 31. It has now been revealed that the cause of death was online rummy.

Family members say Vineeth has been playing online rummy regularly for the past year. Rummy was played for a large sum during the lockdown. He then incurred a debt of around Rs 12 lakh. Although this obligation was settled by relatives and friends, Vineeth continued to play online rummy again.

According to his relatives, Vineeth currently has a debt of around Rs 20 lakh. As the financial burden increased, so did the problems at home. He left home. The police later found the youth and brought him back.