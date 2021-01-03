Doctors revealed Sourav Ganguly’s health condition

Kolkata: Former Indian cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been diagnosed with a health condition. The doctor informed that Ganguly’s health condition is satisfactory. Ganguly collapsed during a routine treadmill workout at his home gym yesterday morning due to chest pain. He was rushed to the hospital.

He was treated at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata and underwent angioplasty. There were three blocks in the coronary arteries. One of these was opened with a stent. The doctors said they would decide after further tests whether to use stents for other blocks or replace them with drugs. Sources close to him informed about this on Twitter.“He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which the stent was inserted to remove the blockage. Our next medical board will decide on how we proceed further. But he is stable now.” Dr. Saroj Mondal said.

