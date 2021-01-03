ISL 2020-21: East Bengal won the match against Odisha

Murgaon: East Bengal beat Odisha FC in the first match of the ISL on Sunday to clinch their first win in the ISL. East Bengal won by three goals to one. Anthony Pilkington scored in the 12th minute, Jacques Maghoma in the 39th minute, and Bright Enobakhare in the 88th minute. Odisha was relieved by Danny Fox’s own goal in injury time.

East Bengal took the lead in the 12th minute of the match. Goalkeeper Debjit Majumder’s excellent performance was also instrumental in East Bengal’s victory. Debjit saved more than four chances. Odisha, who conceded two goals in the first half, put up a good performance in the second half. Manuel O’Neill and Diego Mauricio combined to create many good chances but unfortunately, Odisha followed suit. O’Neill and Mauricio created several chances in the East Bengal box but were penalized in the finish. Four shots of Odisha players hit the post and returned.

