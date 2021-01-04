AM Arif MP was admitted to the hospital

Alappuzha: AM Arif MP has been admitted to hospital. Alappuzha MP AM Arif was admitted to the hospital after feeling unwell. The MP was admitted to TD Medical College Hospital, Vandanam this afternoon after feeling unwell.

Medical college officials said the MP’s health condition was satisfactory. It is learned that the MP sought treatment at the hospital due to high blood pressure. The MP’s office informed that all the events that the MP was scheduled to attend until January 7 were canceled due to his ill health.

