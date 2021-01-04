Kohli, Pandya violates Covid rules; Australian media released pictures

SYDNEY: Five players, including Indian Test team vice-captain Rohit Sharma, have been transferred to compulsory isolation for violating Covid standards, according to Australian newspapers. Captain Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, who are not currently with the team, visited the baby shop in Sydney on December 7, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. A week later, a group of Indian players came to dine at a hotel in Adelaide, the same report alleges.

The Australian board has sentenced Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Prithviraj Shah, Navdeep Saini, and Rishabh Pant to forced isolation following the release of pictures and videos of them eating together at a hotel. Captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya visited a baby shop in Sydney during the India-Australia Twenty20 series, the report said. The report alleges that Indian players, who are part of the Australian Cricket Board’s bio-secure bubble in the wake of the Covid outbreak, arrived at the baby shop without even wearing a mask and posed for a photo with its staff. Some of these pictures were released by The Sydney Morning Herald.

