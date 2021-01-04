Lamborghini to return in Indian luxury car market

Italian luxury supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has said that car sales in India will improve this year. Lamborghini India chief Sharad Agarwal is optimistic that sales in the second half of this year will be better than in 2019. The Lamborghini chief’s assessment is that the coming federal budget will not change the tax structure on luxury cars.

The Indian auto market has faced a major challenge in 2020 with the spread of the coronavirus and the ‘Covid-19’ epidemic. But Agarwal expects luxury car sales in 2021 to return to 2019 levels as the situation shows signs of improvement. The luxury car segment, valued at over Rs 2 crore, achieved sales of 265-270 units in 2019. He hopes that the automobile Lamborghini will also perform well this year. Lamborghini sold 52 cars in 2019; The company aims to repeat the same performance in 2021. The luxury SUV Urus accounts for about half of India’s sales. Agarwal says the trend will not change this year either.

