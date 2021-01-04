PM Modi govt should give up power and come forward: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre. Sonia Gandhi came under fire against the Centre for allegedly committing suicide by a farmer on the UP Delhi border. Sonia Gandhi said the center was governed by power and even the death of farmers was not a problem for them and that new agricultural black laws should be withdrawn at the earliest.

Sonia Gandhi said, “There is still time, the Modi government should leave the arrogance of power and immediately withdraw the three black laws unconditionally to end the agitation of the farmers who are dying in the cold and rain. This is Raj Dharma and a true tribute to the farmers who have lost their lives.” She added, “Along with the people of the country, I am also disturbed seeing the condition of the ‘annadatas’ who have been agitating for 39 days at the borders of Delhi in the bitter cold and rain in support of their demands.”

Sonia Gandhi further said, “But neither the heartless Modi government relented nor the Prime Minister or any other minister uttered a word of consolation till today. I pay my respects to all the deceased farmer brothers and pray to the Lord to give their families the strength to bear this sorrow.” “Since independence, this is the first such arrogant government that has come to power in the history of the country that, leave alone people, cannot even see the sufferings and struggles of ‘annadatas’.”