ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC thrashes Bengaluru FC in today’s match

Fatorda: Mumbai City FC returned to the top of the table after beating Bengaluru FC in the ISL on Tuesday. Mumbai won by 3-1. Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh, and Bartholomew Ogbeche scored for Mumbai. Bengaluru’s only goal came from a penalty by Sunil Chhetri. For the first time in ISL history, Bengaluru FC has lost three matches in a row.

Mumbai’s first goal came in the ninth minute from a Bipin Singh corner. The ball came into the box and was headed by Hernan Santana from the front of the post into the fall. Mumbai’s second goal came in the 15th minute as a result of teamwork. Hernan Santana advances with the ball and it overturns Adam le Fondre. Later, in the 84th minute, Mumbai won the match through Bartholomew Ogbeche. Ogbeche’s header was blocked but the ball slipped out of Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet’s hands and fell into the goal line.

Also read: Indian Man unites with his family after spending 11 yrs in Pakistan jail…Read more!!!