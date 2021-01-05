Mumbai resident tried to commit suicide on live streaming; Facebook rescues

A call from Ireland to Mumbai saved a Mumbai native who tried to commit suicide on Facebook Live. A 23-year-old man from Mumbai was found trying to commit suicide on live streaming. He tried to commit suicide by injuring his neck. The incident took place on Sunday night. The information about his suicide attempt was revealed by himself through Facebook Live and then the Facebook office officials immediately informed the police. Within 50 minutes of the call, police arrived at the home and rescued the young man.

At around 8.10 pm on Sunday, Mumbai Police Cyber ??DCP Rashmi Karandikar received a call from Facebook headquarters in Ireland alleging that a man from Mumbai was attempting suicide and was being broadcast live on Facebook. Within 20 minutes of receiving the call, police were able to locate the man who had attempted suicide. Within the first 10 minutes, we were able to locate and identify the building in Dhule. DCP Rashmi said the information was immediately passed on to senior police officials in Dhule.

