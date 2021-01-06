Concern over Covid spreading; Central team to Kerala

New Delhi: A high-level team from the Center has arrived in Kerala to assess the spread of Covid. The central team will arrive in Kerala on Friday. The central team is coming to support the state’s efforts in Covid defense. A team led by Dr. SK Singh, head of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), will also visit the state.

During the last seven days, 35,038 new cases have been reported in Kerala. About 5000 new cases are being reported in Kerala every day. The Centre’s assessment is that this is a cause for concern. On Wednesday, Covid confirmed to 6394 people in Kerala. BJP state president K Srinivasan has demanded that a special medical team be allotted to Kerala in the wake of the rising number of Covid patients. Surendran had written a letter to the Prime Minister. He had pointed out in the letter that 26 percent of the active cases in the country are in Kerala.

Also read: Actress refuses to take treatment at govt hospital after tests positive for COVID-19