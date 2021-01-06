Link with Islamic State terrorist group: Four Keralites deported from UAE

Kochi: Four Keralites have been deported from the UAE following the discovery of links with the Islamic State terrorist group. After arriving in Kerala, they were interrogated by the NIA and later released. Safwan Achummad, Mohammad Anansh, Rizwan Biriyatmaid, and Basam Shamsuddin, all from Kasargod, were deported last month after being found to have terrorist links, national media reported.

It has been found that the four deported youths were religious fundamentalists and had links with Ashfaq Majeed, the founder of the Mujahideen. Rashid Abdullah of Udumpunthala, Thrikkarippur, who joined IS, Dr. They were arrested by the UAE police after they noticed that the youths were communicating with Ijaz on a mobile phone.

