List of world’s ‘most powerful passports’ released

The list of world’s ‘ most powerful passports, 2021’ was released. Henley has released the ‘Passport Index 2021’. As per the list Japan has the most powerful passport. Citizens of Japan can travel to 191 countries without a visa or obtain a visa upon arrival at the airport.

Japan is followed by Singapore. Singapore citizens can travel to 190 countries without a visa or obtain a visa upon arrival at the airport, while South Korean passport is third with 189 countries. Italy, Finland, Spain and Luxembourg are joint fourth on the list of passport-free or on-arrival visa holders whose citizens have access to this facility in 188 countries.

Passports of Denmark and Austria ranked 5th out of 187 countries, while holders of passports from Sweden, France, Portugal, the Netherlands and Ireland can apply for visa-free or visa-on-arrival in 186 countries. The citizens of Switzerland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Belgium and New Zealand can 185 countries, while passports from Greece, Malta, the Czech Republic and Australia ranked eighth on the list. The Canadian passport ranks 9th out of 183 countries, while the Hungarian passport ranks 10th on the list.

The UAE has made the most progress in recent years, ranking 62nd on the list in 2006 but now at 16th. The lowest number of countries whose citizens have free visa or visa facility at the airport is followed by the first and second citizens of Afghanistan and Iraq, who only have this facility in 26 and 28 countries respectively, while Syrian passport holders can use this facility in only 29 countries.