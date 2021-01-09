GoAir fired the senior pilot for insulting Prime Minister on Twitter

New Delhi: GoAir has fired a senior pilot who posted a tweet insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He tweeted against the Prime Minister on the 7th of this month. A GoAir spokesman said after the dismissal of the senior pilot that all of their employees were required to abide by the company’s rules and regulations, including on social media, and that the company had nothing to do with the employees’ personal views.

“GoAir has a zero-tolerance policy and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company’s employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour. The airline does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or an employee. GoAir has terminated the services of the Captain with immediate effect,” a GoAir said in a statement.

