“Sad news for booze lovers”; Liquor prices expected to increase from February 1

Thiruvananthapuram: Liquor costs in the state will reach up by Rs 45-Rs 100 per bottle from February 1. An executive board conference of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) has endorsed the project.“Liquor manufacturing organizations have been asking for an increase in rates for different labels for the past one-and-a-half years as costs of raw materials have rise up by 20-30%.

It is opposite this backdrop that the executive board meeting supported the offer for a 7% price hike for all sorts of liquor,” a Bevco official stated. It will be the second rate increase in the current fiscal year. The sales tax on liquor bottles was raised by 35% after Covid and the following lockdown created a financial crisis for the state government.

While the condition that necessitated the customers to book through the BevQ app for alcohol has been eliminated. Oral directions have been provided that alcohol should be marketed to those who do not do the booking on the app as well. The government will take a proposal on the destiny of the app. It was started in the watch of the COVID-19 pandemic to suppress gathering at the retail counters of Beverages Corporation.