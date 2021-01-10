“A day without laughter is a day wasted” ; Why World Laughter Day is celebrated on January 10??? Read more…

World Laughter Day will be observed on January 10 to encourage peace and love in the world. It was proclaimed by the founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement, as marked for today, aside from striving to improve global awareness of brotherhood and friendship through laughter. The world laughter day enhances the key to deliverance from psychiatric disorders. Where ever there is a smile, there is a little victory, as we can understand; the psychiatric patient is most greedy for affection and love. They can only be paved through laughter and smiles.

Many different actions are created every year on the day, some of them are, 1,000 red noses, paint a smiley, giggle boxes, and funny literacy, etc. Every day must be a laughter day, for sharing smiles, and happiness on the faces around, a day without laughter is a day misspent.

So many people are in distress and misery all around us, we should stand for them, they require our love and care. Love and care do not require much but it is more efficient than expansive drugs. Give love and care to others. World Laughter Day was observed for the first time on 10 January 1998.