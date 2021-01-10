Ayodhya Ram temple construction: VHP says PM, President to start fundraising

Ahmedabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is all set to raise funds for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. On January 14, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a fundraiser on Makar Sankranti Day.

VHP general secretary Milind Parande said the fundraiser would be attended by chief ministers, actors, writers and poets from all over the state. The decision was made to accept money from everyone who wished to donate. He added that everyone should be involved in the construction of the temple. Donations will be sought from tribal villages, hilly areas and coastal areas. The aim is to raise funds from one crore people in Gujarat.

