Democrats move to oust Trump before his term expires

Washington: Democrats have filed an impeachment motion against President Donald Trump, the perpetrator of the Capitol atrocity. Ted Lieu, a Democrat on the House Committee on the Judiciary, confirmed and tweeted that 180 people were behind the move.

In addition to Lieu, David Cicilline from Rhode Island and Jamie Raskin from Maryland are also supporting the Article of Impeachment, calling for action against Trump in the Capitol riots. On January 11, an international news agency reported that Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives would go ahead with impeachment proceedings against Trump.

