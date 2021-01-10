“Sriwijaya Air plane crash”; Body parts, debris discovered by Indonesian divers

Indonesian rescuers picked out body remains, bits of clothes, and pieces of metal from the Java Sea ahead on Sunday morning, a day later a Boeing 737-500 with 62 people on board collapsed soon after takeoff from Jakarta.

Officials were expecting as they were setting in on the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 after sonar equipment identified a signal from the aircraft. Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told that officials have started extensive quest attempts after distinguishing “the possible location of the crash site”.

“These remains were recovered by the SAR team between Lancang Island and Laki Island,” National Search and Rescue Agency Bagus Puruhito in a statement.