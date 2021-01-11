DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Authorities closes a key National Highway due to bridge damage

Jan 11, 2021, 06:43 am IST

The authorities has closed  the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The road was closed due to a bridge damage on the road.  No vehicular movement will be allowed on the highway from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa.  The bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban has suffered a sudden damage.

“No vehicular movement shall be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa due to the damage of bridge at Kela Morh, Ramban. There is no optional carriageway available,” traffic police said.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the  most important road which connects Kashmir with the rest of India. The road was closed for a week due to heavy snowfall and landslides and shooting stones triggered heavy rain

