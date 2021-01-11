Bird flu has been confirmed in 7 states in India, Centre issued warning

New Delhi: Bird flu has been confirmed in seven states in India. Bird flu has been officially confirmed in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. The center has asked zoos to report daily birds died of bird flu.

If the disease is confirmed in or around the zoo, the officer in charge of the zoo should submit a daily report to the Central Zoo Authority. This should continue until you are free from bird flu. The Kanpur zoo was closed after two birds were found infected. In the last one day, 1,200 birds have died due to the disease in different states of the country.

