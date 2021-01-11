Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blessed with a baby girl

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has blessed with a baby girl. The baby was born on Monday afternoon. Kohli thanked fans for their love, prayers and wishes and said that he and Anushka are feeling “beyond blessed” to embark on this new chapter in their lives. Congratulations poured in from fans and the sports fraternity for the celebrity couple.

Virat himself revealed the news through his social media, which reads, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

