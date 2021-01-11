“Breaking News” ; “Nation alert” – Clearly visible “Chinese build-up” in LAC !!!

Konchok Stanzin, a councilor from Chushul in eastern Ladakh said Chinese construction that could not be noticed from border villages before is now distinctly evident as China remains to endure posts in regions inside India’s Line of Actual Control.

Mr. Stanzin told that residents have seen a large number of Chinese tents, bunkers, and vehicles very near to the boundary villages in Chushul, Merak, and Khakted, in a distinct separation from the amour. Mr. Stanzin stated vagabonds who reside in villages adjacent to Pangong Tso lake, one of the varied spots where Indian and Chinese soldiers are involved in a stalemate since April 2020, have not been effective to obtain winter grazing territories this year due to large troop deployment.

Mr. Stanzin, who succeeded as an autonomous in the newly ended Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), is a section of a mandate from the Union Territory that has been dwelling in Delhi for the past one week to perceive their distinct requirements learned by the Central government. They have convened Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Ladakh was held as a Union Territory without authority after the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir was lowered and divided into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019, by Parliament.

China has encroached about 8 km in the Finger area and Indian corps have not been capable to patrol past Finger 4 since the last week of April 2020, when China began gathering troops. Before, Indian troops could patrol up to Finger 8. The other regions where Chinese buildup proceeds are the Depsang plains, Galway, Gogra-Hot Springs, and the south bank of Pangong lake. Mr. Stanzin stated that China has been gnawing away at Indian territory since May 2018.

“As a strategy, the Chinese support their nomads and provide amenities so that they can arrive with their cattle and point the area as their own. On the indian side, we have to take numerous clearances, have to explicate our I-cards, our livestock are counted, even then sometimes we are not allowed,” he added. He said he had sued the Defence Minister to allow the nomads to go in the Finger area for winter grazing.“The months of December, January and February are vital for the cattle. We administered for approval for winter grazing more than a month ago. The area for winter grazing has anyhow shrunk due to heavy troop deployment,” he added.

Citing to poor communication abilities, Mr. Stanzin told that the border villages receive only 2G mobile connectivity and power supply charged by solar panels for not more than 2-3 hours in a day.“The porters who supported the Army have not been given their wages for the past 2-3 months. The border population regards themselves as soldiers without uniforms. We have brought up the problem with the Defence Minister,” he said.