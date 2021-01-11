WhatsApp update; Check out the alternative messaging options !!!

WhatsApp users in the UAE exploring alternative messaging choices after the current settings to privacy policy need observe no more. Earlier this month, the Facebook-owned company assigned in-app information to its billions of users claiming them to either hold the modifications in its Terms of Service and privacy policy by February 8 or risk failing access to their accounts.

For UAE residents troubled about what appear to be red flags in how WhatsApp will soon control users’ data, here are four top apps that can be handled as options.

Telegram Messenger; The free-source messaging app has been recognized as the best rival to WhatsApp for a while now. Simultaneously with the typical messaging characteristics, Telegram’s other specialties incorporate the alternative to generate supergroups of up to 100,000 people, public channels, usernames, and share files of up to 1.5 GB (as objected to the WhatsApp limit of 16MB). It also contributes passcode lock, self-destructing messages, and end-to-end encryption in a confidential chat.

Yet another characteristic is called Telegram Bots. The bots not only get you important information, but various game bots let you play games inside the app. Unlike WhatsApp, Telegram can be used on varied platforms at once. Availability: Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Windows, macOS, Linux, Web

Signal Private Messenger; An encrypted messaging app, Signal has seen a swell in new sign-ins after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk declared for it. Signal Foundation the business that gives the end-to-end encryption technology in WhatsApp Messenger and Facebook Messenger extends its very own messaging app called Signal Private Messenger. It yields diverse security privileges, granting self-destructing messages, screen security, and much more. Availability: Android, iOS

Viber; This is a messaging app alternative that has the most maximum closeness with WhatsApp in terms of characteristics. The app grants end-to-end encryption in calls, messages, and shared media. Messages stored on various devices are also encrypted, which WhatsApp requires. The famous messaging app carries support for stickers, file sharing, last seen stamps, voice and video messages, public accounts, backup to Google Drive, and more. There is also a sticker store as well as Viber games that you can play inside the app. Availability: Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Windows

WeChat; WeChat is the go-to messaging app in China. With a related registration process as WhatsApp, users on this app will also require to manage their phone number and enter a verification code. You can connect to your email or Facebook to locate people who also use WeChat. The app can be applied to send messages, and share files and location. Availability: iOS, Android, Windows Phone