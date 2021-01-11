Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends high

MUMBAI: The stock market indices broke the record again and closed. The Sensex has gained 16.5 per cent since November 9. It has gained over 7000 points in two months. FDI inflows into the domestic market during this period were over Rs 1 lakh crore. The Sensex was up by 486.81 points at 49,269.32 and the Nifty was up by 137.50 points at 14,484.80.

The market was buoyed by reports that companies are starting to release better third-quarter results, and that the Covid vaccine will begin distribution soon and that a stimulus package will be announced soon in the US. Shares of 1423 companies were gainers and 1672 shares were losers on the BSE. 137 shares unchanged. Major gainers were Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Infosys, HDFC and Wipro. Shares of Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance and L&T also lost ground. The IT index rose 3 percent. The vehicle gained 2.6 per cent and the FMCG and pharma indices gained 1 percent each. Meanwhile, metal and public sector bank indices ended lower by one per cent.

