Man sends samosas into space. Watch what happened later…

Niraj Gander, an Indian, runs a restaurant in London. The restaurant called Chaiwala has many Indian dishes. Niraj is ready to bring Indian food not only beyond the country but also into space if needed. As a result of his long-held desire, Niraj decided to implement it. But what happened next is now going viral. Niraj decided to send a samosa and a rap into space. At first, Niraj joked that he would send a samosa into space once. So Niraj put the snacks in a box, tied them in a balloon and left them on top. The Go Pro camera and GPS tracker were attached to identify the balloon’s journey.

With the help of friends, the package was successfully hoisted into a balloon, but halfway through, the GPS became inoperable. But it soon became operational and subsequent observations revealed that the balloon had landed in the jungles of the Casca in France. Niraj and his friends then went on a search to reach the area where the balloon had fallen. A few days later, Alex returned to the GPS location and found the remains of the balloon in the woods. The accompanying Go Pro was found but the food was missing. Niraj says he is happy that his food has reached new heights even though he has not reached his destination anyway.

