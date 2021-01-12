The wait is over; Kerala will get 4.35 lakh vial vaccines in the first phase….

Thiruvananthapuram: It is reported that 4,35,500 vial vaccines will be available in Kerala in the first phase. The state has received an official notification in this regard. In the first phase, Kerala is demanding five lakh vial Covid vaccine. The state had also demanded that the Covishield itself be made available.

The vaccine should be used within six hours of a vial break. Arrangements have been made in Kerala for storage and distribution of the vaccine. More than 3.5 lakh health workers, along with medical students and Asha Anganwadi workers will be the first in Kerala to be vaccinated. In the first phase, Kerala had requested five lakh doses of vaccine from the Center.