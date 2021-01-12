Turkey to investigate against WhatsApp data policy change

Turkey’s Competition Authority has launched an investigation into a new data policy change that requires WhatsApp users to share more data with their parent company, Facebook. The new terms take effect from February 8. The move is intended to allow Facebook to collect and share user data, including phone numbers and locations. Facebook hopes to make money through WhatsApp by allowing advertisers to connect directly with customers through the app. But Facebook says the new rules will only affect business account users in the UK or the European Union. However, users outside of Europe must agree to share their mobile phone information with Internet service provider Facebook’s affiliates.

However, a Facebook spokesman said the changes to privacy policies were normal and that the company was providing users with all the information they needed. The Turkish Competition Board said in a statement that it had instructed both companies to suspend approval of the new policy change until the current investigation is completed. Ministers have urged citizens to use other locally developed messaging apps in favor of WhatsApp, such as Turkel’s BP, a mobile phone operator. Ali Taha Kok, head of the Digital Transformation Office in Turkey, said foreign applications could cause serious security issues.

