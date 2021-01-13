“Farmers do not even know what they want and what is the problem with the farm laws” : Hema Malini

Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, Hema Malini has said that the farmers protesting in Delhi against the newly passed farm laws do not even know what they want and what is the problem with the three acts.

“They (agitating farmers) do not even know what they want and what is the problem with the farm laws, which shows that they are doing this because someone asked them to do it,” Hema Malini said .

The only farmer who doesn't understand the problem with the farm laws ?? https://t.co/N3anUeZnu5 pic.twitter.com/AdIj0SYEE1 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 13, 2021

“Punjab has suffered a lot of losses. It was not nice to see them (farmers) vandalise towers. The government has called them for talks repeatedly, but they don’t even have an agenda,” she added.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.