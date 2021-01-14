High Court stays the government’s move to cut the Covid test rates

Kochi: The High Court stayed the action of the Kerala state government in reducing the Covid examination rate. The rate for the RT-PCR test has been reduced from Rs 2,100 to Rs 1,500. 300 for the antigen test. The court’s action was based on a petition filed by private labs questioning this. The court ruled that the pre-determined amount could be charged to the labs.

The labs told the court that ICMR has the right to decide the Covid test rate and the state government has no right to do so. The state government did not consult with the labs. The labs’ argument was that the rate was reduced unilaterally. The court agreed and directed the government to reconsider the rate through negotiations.

Also read: Ever heard of black turmeric… Here are some facts!!!