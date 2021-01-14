US electric car maker Tesla finally enters India

New Delhi: US electric car maker Tesla has registered with India ahead of its launch in India. Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt. Ltd. is registered in Bangalore. It will start operations in June 2021. The Model 3 sedan will go on sale in India for the first time. The BJP has celebrated the occasion by sharing a picture with Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, one of the world’s billionaire electric car makers, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP tweeted a picture of Narendra Modi holding Musk’s hand following the decision of American electric car company Tesla to enter the Indian electric car market. But Musk tweeted on Twitter that he was coming to India “as promised”. Last October, Musk tweeted that he would definitely share a picture of a t-shirt with the caption “India wants Tesla”.

