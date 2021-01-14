World’s oldest cave painting found; drawn 45,500 years ago

Washington: Archaeologists have unearthed the world’s oldest cave painting. A painting of a wild boar painted at least 45,500 years ago has been found in a cave in Indonesia. According to an article in the journal Science, the picture provides the first evidence of human habitation in the area. “This image was first discovered by Basran Burhan, a research student in a survey conducted with the Indonesian authorities. This historic film will be found on the island of Sulawesi in 2017, “said author Maxim Albert.

The oldest cave painting was found in this Liang Tedong Cave. It is not possible to reach here during the monsoon season as it is a flooded area. The pig in the picture is 136 * 54 cm (53 * 21 inches) in size and is given a dark red color. This is the Sulawesi Warty Pig breed. The pig is characterized by a hairy back and two wart-like warts on its face. Both images of the hand can be seen next to the pig image. There were two other pictures of pigs on the same wall, but most of them had faded. These pigs have been hunted by humans for tens of thousands of years, and the presence of these pigs is a major feature of the region’s prehistoric art. Especially during the Ice Age.

