Chandigarh: The country’s first air taxi service has been launched from Chandigarh. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given the green signal for the first service. The service was started as part of the UDAN scheme. It is the first time in India that a small plane is used as an air taxi. “For the first time in the country, a small aircraft in the form of an air taxi is being used for services,” said Khattar at the inauguration ceremony of the air taxi service.

The airline’s co-founder Varun Suhag last month told that the airline had received the permit on December 14. The airline has a total of 26 routes in regional connectivity scheme (RCS) UDAN. The air taxi service will be operated by AirTaxi India which was granted the Scheduled Commuter Airline Permit by the Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) back in December.

