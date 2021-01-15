Foxin launched two FoxiFit smartwatches

Kochi: Indian brand Foxin launches new fitness smartwatches. Foxin launches two new smartwatches, the FoxiFit Amis S1 and the FoxFit Pulse R1. Foxin said the smartwatches are designed to help consumers to stay physically fit by giving them an accurate idea of ??their health.

The Foxin Fitness Smartwatch features a wide viewing angle, full touch screen, and excellent display quality. It has heart rate and sleep monitor facilities. The FoxiFit Amis S1 and Foxfit Pulse R1 watches will be priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively.

Also read: The Great Indian Kitchen’ releases today on a new OTT platform. Know more!!!!