Garware Technical Fibers leads the mechanized fishing market

Kochi: Garware Technical Fibers has advanced in the mechanized fishing market in the country including Kerala. Garware Technical Fibers Limited (GTFL), one of the largest technology textile manufacturers in the country, is making new strides in its trajectory growth. The fisheries sector, which contributes about one percent of the GDP, plays an important role in the Indian economy. The Garware Research Division aims to overcome the challenges faced by workers in the fisheries sector and find effective solutions. It takes advantage of technological advances and design excellence to grow.

Shujaul Rehman, CEO, Garware Technical Fibers, said: “Fishing nets made by GTFL have the capacity to carry tons of weight. Different types of fiber and net design are used to catch different types of fish. Through close interaction and communication with those involved in fishing, we are helping to reduce the fuel consumption of trawlers, catch large quantities of fish, and create innovative designs in nets. Diesel costs about 70% of the operating cost of an average fishing trawler. The nets are designed to reduce tensions, thereby minimizing fuel consumption. It can save 50 to 100 liters of diesel in a single trip. This can save a trawler up to Rs 1 lakh per year. We consistently excel in designing innovative fishing nets.”

