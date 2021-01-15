Government with 5 unlock guidelines for conducting rituals ceremonies in worship places

Alappuzha: As part of the phased lifting of restrictions imposed in the wake of the Covid expansion. The state government has issued five unlock guidelines. The Alappuzha District Collector said that in view of the current situation, the government has issued general guidelines for conducting festivals at places of worship in accordance with the Covid norms. The government has now given permission to hold ceremonies on the main day of the festival / Eid / Thirunal festival in the premises of the shrine with the participation of only 200 people.

The public should be allowed to enter the place of worship only if they wear a mask and maintain a social distance. Soap, water, and sanitizer for hand washing should be made available by the authorities of public places of worship. Children under 10 years of age, persons over 65 years of age, pregnant women, and those with symptoms should not participate. Ritual events, cultural events, and art events should only be conducted in accordance with Covid standards, including social distancing.

