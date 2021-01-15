“Republic Day 2021”; India will not have any foreign head as the chief guest

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday declared that there will be no foreign head as the chief guest at the Republic Day ceremonies because of the global circumstances emerging out of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be for the first time in over 50 years that India will not have a chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

“Due to the global COVID 19 condition, it has been determined that this year there will not be a foreign head of state or head of government as the chief guest for our Republic Day ceremony,” MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a press announcement. The judgment was carried out after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s immediate decision to cancel his travel due to the spread of a mutant variation of the coronavirus in the UK.

India had welcomed Johnson as the Republic Day chief guest and he received India’s invite, naming it “a great honor”. Despite this, ahead this month, Johnson dropped his India visit due to the pandemic that has intensified in the UK following the mutant variant.