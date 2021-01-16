Digital India: Samsung India announces its first smartphone in 2021

Samsung is the most trusted smartphone brand in India. The company has announced its first smartphone in 2021. “As part of our commitment to Digital India, Samsung is creating pioneering and affordable technology to cater to new and evolving consumer behaviors. Whether it is an online education, gaming, entertainment on-demand, or virtual connectivity, the Galaxy M02s is designed to Max Up every experience. The device offers a bigger 6.5-inch screen, a non-stop 5000mAh battery, and a powerful Qualcomm processor with 4GB RAM, all under INR 10000 for the first time,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobiles Business, Samsung India.

Samsung has unveiled the ‘Max Up’ Galaxy M02s under the Galaxy M series, its most popular model. A new addition to the category of phones priced below Rs 10,000. The ‘Max Up’ Galaxy M02s is a phone priced below Rs 10,000. This phone also has many new features. The phone has a 6.5-inch screen, a non-stop 5000 mAh battery and a powerful Qualcomm processor with 4GB of RAM. This is the first time that all these are coming in a phone priced below Rs 10,000. The Galaxy M02s is Samsung’s first phone with a triple rear camera in the price range of less than Rs 10,000. It also has a 15w fast charger with a larger battery.

