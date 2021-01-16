Indian origin Vidur Sharma is appointed as the Covid testing advisor in the US

Washington: Indian-born health policy expert Vidur Sharma has been appointed as the testing advisor to the COVID-19 Response Team in the United States. Vidur Sharma’s name was suggested by President-elect Joe Biden. The appointment is part of efforts to strengthen vaccination across the country to combat Covid.

It was announced on Friday that Vidur Sharma has been appointed as the policy advisor. Vidur Sharma was the Health Policy Adviser during the Obama administration. He was born in Wisconsin and raised in Minnesota, and the son of Indian immigrants, Sharma is a graduate of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Saint Louis University. He also served as Deputy Research Director with Protect Our Care, a coalition of advocacy organizations dedicated to preventing the repeal of the ACA.

