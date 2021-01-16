North Korea develops ‘world’s most powerful weapon’

North Korea develops a new submarine-launched ballistic missile. The North Korean media has described the new ballistic missile as “the most powerful weapon in the world.” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a military parade showcasing new missiles. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Images of four large black and white missiles being carried in front of people waving flags have also surfaced. It is also noteworthy that North Korea’s military demonstration comes just days before Joe Biden takes office as the new president of the United States. Following this, Kim attended a political meeting. The U.S. is the greatest enemy of his country. Kim said at the meeting.

Also read: 51st International Indian Film Festival kicks off