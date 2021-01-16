Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight train services tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off eight train services from various destinations tomorrow. The train services are meant to facilitate uninterrupted transport to the Ekta statue. The train services to Kevadia will be flagged off via video conferencing at 11 am by Prime Minister. Kevadia is the first railway station in India to have a green building certification. It is hoped that these projects will help to accelerate the development of the adjoining tribal areas and improve connectivity to the major religious and ancient pilgrimage sites along the Narmada River.

The project will also help create new jobs and business opportunities. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several other railway projects in Gujarat. Gujarat Chief Minister and Union Railway Minister will attend the function. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the gauge replaced Dabhoi-Chandod Broad Gauge Railway, the new Chandod-Kevadia Broad Gauge Railway, the newly electrified Pratapnagar-Kevadia Railway, and the new station buildings at Dhabo, Chandod, and Kevadia.

