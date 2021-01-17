Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar donates for the Ram temple construction

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has contributed to the construction of the Ram temple. Akshay Kumar came on the scene asking for financial help for the construction of the temple. The actor said this in a video posted on the Twitter handle. Akshay Kumar also asked devotees to donate to the temple, citing some incidents in the Ramayana.

“Today, it is our turn. In Ayodhya, a large temple is being made for Lord Shri Ram. Some of us should be the vaanars, some of us should be the gilheris, and make contributions that suit our capacity to this historical cause. I will be the one to begin. I am sure you will join me too so that the generations that will come after us will be inspired to follow life lessons that the righteous Lord Ram taught us,” he said in the video.

