Tamil actor Ajith Kumar came to eat roadside food; Fans realized only after he removed his mask

Ajith is an actor who leads a very simple life outside of the cinema world. The actor is currently in Varanasi for the shooting of Valimai. Ajith, who was wandering around the city with his friends, came to a roadside stall to enjoy food. No one immediately recognized the star as he was wearing a mask and jacket. The shop owner recognized him when he took off his mask to eat.

Shubham Kesari, the owner of a popular chaat shop, who hosted the actor, says, “I was delighted to see him at our shop. He enjoyed every variety of Banarasi chaat, especially the tamatar chaat. He loved the delicacies so much that he came the next day again for it. Like any other tourist, he preferred to stand and enjoy the street food. He was also really keen to know about the preparations and recorded the same on his mobile camera.”

Also read: Two women Supreme Court judges have been shot dead in Kabul