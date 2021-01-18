Bihar police to include more transgenders in the force.

Bihar Police has agreed to the appointment of transgenders in the force. According to the decision for every 500 appointments, a transgender would be appointed. The state police are likely to issue an announcement regarding recruitment to 10,000 posts of constables soon.

A promise passed by the state home department on January 14 said the state police had taken a policy decision on the hiring of transgenders into the system of other government departments.

As per the 2011 Census, the state has a population of 10.41 crore and out of them, 40,827 people are transgenders, ie, 39 transgenders per one lakh population. As per this, the Bihar Police can employ 51 transgenders as there are approved strength of 1,30,243 police persons. It means 40 constables and 11 sub-inspectors can be appointed from among transgenders, stated the home department resolution

The transgenders would not be granted any relaxation in terms of physical and academic tests during selection. If selected, they will be part of the district police force.