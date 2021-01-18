India is all set to buy fighter jets from Russia

New Delhi: India is all set to buy 33 additional fighter jets from Russia, including 21 MiG-29 supersonic fighter jets. In addition to the 21 MiG-29 fighter jets, India is urgently buying 12 Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft from Russia. It also decided to upgrade 59 MiG-29s. India is currently cooperating with the Russian Air Force in the modernization of the MiG-29 fighter jet.

The goal of the upgrade is to improve the combat capability of warplanes and enable them to integrate new weapons and technologies. India is buying the MiG-29 to replace the US fighter jet F-35. Russia has agreed to transfer technology to India and will train its staff. The aircraft will be flown to India from Russia and integrated with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The Center has decided to bring warplanes to India within the shortest possible time in the event of a border dispute with China.

