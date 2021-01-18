India prepares to give Covid vaccine to neighboring countries

New Delhi: The Covid vaccine, which is made in India, is being prepared for distribution to neighboring countries. India is preparing to vaccinate Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, and Mauritius. India’s move is part of improving diplomatic relations. Nepal was the last country to request the vaccine from India. Myanmar and Bangladesh had signed agreements with the Serum Institute.

The External Affairs Minister had assured them that the vaccine produced in India would also be made available to Sri Lanka. India will ship Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, manufactured by the Serum Institute. The first shipment will not be charged. Countries will have to pay each company for the next shipments. The Fiocruz Institute in Brazil has signed an agreement with the Serum Institute. Countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and South Africa have signed similar agreements.

