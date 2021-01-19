Biden chooses Indian American Sonia Aggarwal to be his climate policy adviser.

Sonia Aggarwal, an expert on energy and climate change, was chosen by President-elect Joe Biden as the senior advisor for climate policy and innovation, the latest of several key Indian American nominees for his administration. She led America’s Power Plan, working together with 200 electricity policy experts, at Energy Innovation, of which she was a co-founder and Vice President.

Aggarwal also led the team that uncovered the Energy Policy Simulator to examine the environmental, economic, and public health consequences of climate and energy policies

Earlier, she led global research at ClimateWorks Foundation, where she worked on the McKinsey carbon abatement cost curves and guided research for the American Energy Innovation Council. Born and raised in Ohio, Aggarwal has a masters from Stanford University in civil engineering.