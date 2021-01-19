QR code on wedding card; New idea goes viral on social media

Madurai: The bride and groom who came up with the idea of ??a QR code at wedding card during this Covid period are going viral on social media. For those who are unable to attend the wedding and give away gifts, the guests can pay for the gifts by scanning the QR code. If you don’t have Google Pay, the guests can pay through the QR code of Phone Pay in it.

The wedding of the bride and groom took place in Madurai on Sunday. The bride’s mother says there have already been several phone calls and inquiries after the wedding card went viral. The bride’s mother says this is the first time they have introduced such an idea in their family. “About 30 persons had used the QR code facility and gave cash as their wedding present,” TJ Jeyanthi, the bride’s mother told.

