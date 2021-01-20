DH Latest NewsDH NEWSWest BengalLatest NewsIndiaNEWSmembers and peoplePolitics

Aditya Birla Group Vice President joins BJP

Jan 20, 2021, 07:57 pm IST

Kolkata: Aditya Birla Group vice-president Ranjan Banerjee has joined the BJP. He joined the BJP at a function in Kolkata. He thanked the BJP for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of the state. He added that industries need to be brought to the state for employment.

“I thank BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve the people of the state. We need to bring industries here so that people can get employment,” he says. “We need to bring industries here so that people can get employment,” he added. Banerjee’s induction would help the saffron party in projecting that it will draw industries to West Bengal, which has been the victim of anti-industrial movements for decades.

