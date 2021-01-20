Aditya Birla Group Vice President joins BJP

Kolkata: Aditya Birla Group vice-president Ranjan Banerjee has joined the BJP. He joined the BJP at a function in Kolkata. He thanked the BJP for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of the state. He added that industries need to be brought to the state for employment.

West Bengal: Ranjan Banerjee, senior Vice-President of Aditya Birla Group, joins BJP in Kolkata. "I thank BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve the people of the state. We need to bring industries here so that people can get employment," he says. pic.twitter.com/ZCulTuLrse — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

Banerjee's induction would help the saffron party in projecting that it will draw industries to West Bengal, which has been the victim of anti-industrial movements for decades.

